Lady Indians tally 8th top finish of 2020

The Plainview High School girls cross country team continued its quest for a state championship Saturday with a first-place finish at the Waurika Invitational.

The Lady Indians scored 40 points for the top spot, followed by Marietta in second (139) and Madill in third with 148 points. Sulphur took 10th and Dickson was 13th.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez was the top finisher with a 12:17.32, followed by Plainview’s Madi Turner in second (12:17.84) and Marietta’s Madison Lemons in fourth at 12:28.24.

Plainview’s Katie Wiggs took seventh with a 12:33.45, while teammates Hadyn Hobbs and Alli McAdams finished in 10th and 11th, respectively.

Dickson’s Ashlen Clem took 12th, followed by Plainview’s Jacey Keith in 13th and Lady Indians senior Olivia Heller in 18th.

Marietta’s Vanessa Rodriguez was 20th and Sulphur’s Ana Hall finished in 22nd.

Meanwhile, the Madill boys took first place with 95 points, followed by Carnegie in second (105), Marlow in third (138) and Plainview in fourth (146). Marietta took eighth, while Sulphur was 10th and Lone Grove was 11th.

Madill’s Miguel Duran was the top finisher with a 16:43.27, followed by Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson in seventh (17:15.15) and Plainview’s Ethan Lollman in ninth at 17:25.82.

The Wildcats duo of Anthony Sanchez and Brodie Hull were 15th and 16th, respectively, while Plainview’s Trevor Honeycutt finished 17th.

Madill’s Angel Granados was 21st and Sulphur’s Halen Pannell took 24th.