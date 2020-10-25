Lady Indians win 4A Regional for 9th straight win

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

WAURIKA — As the old saying goes, “There’s no ‘I’ in team,” and that couldn’t be truer in cross country where a squad can have no top-five finishers and still come out on top.

The Plainview High School girls cross country team proved that Saturday as the Lady Indians’ top finisher was sixth, but five teammates followed in the top 16 to clinch first place during a 4A Regional.

“It’s super encouraging when we get to run in a pack together because we really feed off of each other’s energy,” Plainview senior Hadyn Hobbs said. “When one goes, the rest follow. It’s nice to have your teammates push you and hold you accountable in a race.”

And that accountability has led the Lady Indians to a perfect 9-0 mark in 2020. Plainview started the season with a first-place finish on Aug. 29 in Marietta and kept it rolling Saturday at Waurika High School.

“We ran pretty good today,” said Lady Indians head coach Jerry Naylor. “We had good times and kept our kids close together. We didn’t have one kid a minute away from the other kid. We had six of them pretty close together. I think we did fine.”

It helped that Plainview ran the same course on Oct. 10 in the regular-season finale. The Lady Indians had six runners finish in the top 18 during that race and the familiarity paid off.

“I actually do think it helped because the first mile we kind of pace a little bit, and once we hit that second mile, we know it’s a little bit flatter than the rest,” Plainview senior Madie Turner said. “So, we can take on a little quicker. Running here two weeks ago definitely helped give us an advantage.”

Turner proved that by taking sixth with a 12:18.10, followed by Katie Wiggs in ninth (12:25.29), Hobbs in 11th, Alli McAdams in 12th, Scarlett Williams in 15th, Jacey Keith in 16th and Olivia Heller in 25th.

And Wiggs’ time was noteworthy as she tallied her personal best this season. The senior picked the perfect time to run it, but she also had some help.

“A lot of coaches and my family and friends were at certain spots pushing me and saying, ‘Let’s go,’” Wiggs said. “I just liked the environment and the attitude. I think that helped.”

Up next for the Lady Indians is the 4A State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Edmond. Plainview will be seeking its 19th state title on the biggest stage of the season.

“We got runner-up last year and we weren’t happy about it at all,” Wiggs said. “This season we just got our minds together and said we needed to be more determined and not quit. Just have a really, really strong, determined attitude and keep going. I feel like it helped this season because we’re undefeated so far and we just want to finish it out.”

Meanwhile, the Madill girls cross country team finished third, led by Isabel Sanchez’s fifth-place finish at 12:17.53. Teammate Valeria Calderon was close behind in 14th at 12:44.13.

Sulphur’s Carlee Cole ran a 13:24.36 for 24th, followed by Madill’s trio of Joslyn Stumblingbear, Carol Moreno and Mercedes Stumblingbear in 27th, 28th and 29th, respectively.

4A Boys Regional

At Waurika, the Madill High School boys cross country team finished third at regionals, while Plainview was sixth and Sulphur was ninth.

Plainview’s Ethan Lollman finished eighth at 17:07.51, followed by teammate Trevor Honeycutt in 12th and Madill’s Miguel Duran in 13th. The Wildcats duo of Anthony Sanchez and Brodie Tull were 15th and 16th, respectively. Sulphur’s Halen Pannell finished 24th.

3A Regional

At Waurika, the Marietta girls cross country team held off Marlow on Saturday to win a 3A Regional. Dickson finished fourth and Davis was 11th.

Marietta’s Madison Lemons took second at 12:23.88, followed by Dickson’s Ashlen Clem in third (12:34.79) and Marietta’s Vanessa Rodriguez in fourth at 12:46.58.

Dickson’s Lauryn Hendry was sixth, while the Marietta duo of Sophie Love and Tanasia Randle were 10th and 11th, respectively. Dickson’s Katlen Clem took 13th.

On the boys side, Marietta was second and Lone Grove was fourth.

Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson was the top overall finisher with a 16:42.04, followed by teammates Kyler Williams and Will Laws in eighth and 13th, respectively.

Lone Grove’s Tyler Eaves finished 17th, while teammates Karson Clemens and Kort McCurtain were 24th and 28th, respectively.