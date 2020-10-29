OSSAA postpones state cross country meet to Wednesday

Beau Bearden

The area cross country teams will have to wait a few more days to take the course as the 2020 State Championship cross country meet at Edmond Santa Fe has been postponed to Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association posted on its website that the change is due to damage on the course and for the safety of the runners.

The Plainview High School girls cross county team highlights this year’s meet as the Lady Indians are looking to win their 19th state championship.

Plainview has a good shot to accomplish that goal, led by seniors Olivia Heller, Hadyn Hobbs, Jacey Keith, Madie Turner and Katie Wiggs. The group helped the Lady Indians finish the regular season with an 8-0 record and win a regional title on Saturday in Waurika.

But they have higher aspirations.

“We got runner-up last year and we weren’t happy about it at all,” Wiggs said Saturday. “This season we just got our minds together and said we needed to be more determined and not quit. Just have a really, really strong, determined attitude and keep going. I feel like it helped this season because we’re undefeated so far and we just want to finish it out.”

The Lady Indians will run at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, along with Madill and Sulphur’s Carlee Cole.

The 4A boys will follow at 11:50 a.m. and the race features Plainview and Madill along with Sulphur runners Halen Pannel, Brailyn Vallandingham and Ruben Osornio. The 4A awards ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m.

The 3A girls meet is scheduled for 1 p.m., featuring Dickson and Marietta along with Lone Grove’s Hayven Fleitman and Davis’ Daityn Webb. The 3A boys meet is set for 1:20 p.m., with Lone Grove and Marietta running as a team.

The 3A awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m.