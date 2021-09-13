Plainview, Madill cross country finish 2nd, 3rd at Lake Country Conference meet

It was a successful Saturday as the Plainview and Madill girls and boys high school cross country teams each finished second and third, respectively, during the Lake Country Conference meet at Madill City Lake.

The Lady Indians tallied 78 points for second, while the Lady Wildcats took third, Marietta was fourth and Sulphur was sixth.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez tallied a runner-up finish as the senior ran a 13:12.58, followed by Plainview’s Scarlett Williams in fourth (13:33.91), Marietta’s Maddy Torres in fifth (13:38.57), Dickson’s Ahslen Clem in sixth (13:41.85), Dickson’s Katlen Clem in eighth (13:53.84) and Marietta’s Tanasia Randle in 10th.

Plainview’s Alli McAdams placed 12th, while Dickson’s Emily Nogueria was 13th, Madill’s Joslyn Stumblingbear took 14th and Sulphur’s Carlee Cole notched a 15th-place finish.

Meanwhile on the boys side, Plainview notched 74 points for second place, followed by Madill in third, Sulphur in fourth, Marietta in sixth and Lone Grove in seventh.

Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson was the top area finisher as the junior took second at 16:26.50.

Madill’s Anthony Sanchez placed seventh (17:33.06), while Plainview’s Ethan Lollman and Jonathan Garcia finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Sulphur’s Kaleb Madron was 10th, followed by Plainview’s Trevor Honeycutt in 12th, Marietta’s Kyler Williams in 13th and Sulphur’s Halen Pannell in 14th.

Andrew Dunham and Brody Newton led the Longhorns as the duo finished 31st and 32nd, respectively.