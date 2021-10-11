Area cross country teams compete at Waurika, Oklahoma Baptist meets

Ardmoreite Staff Report

The Plainview High School girls and boys cross country teams are starting to reach the busy part of the schedule, highlighted by a pair of meets last week at Waurika and Oklahoma Baptist University.

The Indians found success at both venues by tallying a pair of second-place finishes, while the Lady Indians took first at OBU.

Scarlett Williams led the way at OBU with a second-place finish at 13:11.85, while Alli McAdams took fourth and Peyton Bamburg was sixth. Lady Indians freshman Chasity Pruitt finished 16th and classmate Lyanna Minhinnett was 18th.

Plainview also took care of business in the boys meet with two Indians placing in the top 10. Honeycutt placed sixth at 18:47.27, followed by Lollman in ninth and Cooper Lewis in 19th.

Meanwhile at Waurika, Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson led the way with a fifth-place finish at 18:24.63.

Madill’s Anthony Sanchez took 10th, followed by Plainview’s Ethan Lollman in 11th, Sulphur’s Kaleb Madron in 13th, Plainview’s Trevor Honeycutt in 17th and Marietta’s Kyler Williams in 19th.

On the girls' side, Madill was fourth, Plainview was sixth and Sulphur was seventh.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez ran a 12:22.58 for fourth, followed by Plainview’s Scarlett Williams in eighth, Sulphur’s Carlee Cole in 17th and Sulphur’s Daityn Webb in 20th.