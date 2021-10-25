Madill's Sanchez takes 1st; Plainview, Dickson runners finish in top 5 at regionals

It was a successful Saturday for area runners during the regional cross country meets at Waurika High School.

Madill’s Isabel Sanchez led the way by winning an individual Class 4A Regional Championship. The senior ran a 12:17.15 for first place to help propel the Lady Wildcats to a second-place finish, while Plainview took third and Sulphur was sixth.

Individually, Lady Indians junior Scarlett Williams placed fifth (12:50.57), followed by Madill’s Joslyn Stumblingbear in 12th, Sulphur’s Carlee Cole in 13th and Madill’s Korlee Cunningham-Martin in 14th.

Meanwhile, the Marietta girls took second and Dickson was fifth in a Class 3A Regional.

Lady Comets senior Ashlen Clem was the top area finisher in fifth place (13:06.31) and Katlen Clem followed in ninth at 13:30.76. Marietta’s Tanasia Randle placed 11th, while teammate Maddy Torres took 13th.

Dickson’s Emily Nogueira was 16th, followed by Marietta’s Alina Fernandez in 19th and Dickson’s Maria Sutherland in 20th.

Switching gears to the boys meets, Sulphur finished fourth and Plainview placed fifth at a 4A Regional.

Indians senior Trevor Honeycutt took 11th at 18:25.19, followed by Madill’s Anthony Sanchez in 13th, Plainview’s Jonathan Garcia in 17th and Sulphur’s Gus Wade in 20th.

The 3A Regional rounded out area action with Marietta taking second.

Wyatt Vinson paced Marietta with a second-place finish at 17:29:83, followed by teammates Kyler Williams in sixth, Preston Eastmon in 18th and Will Laws in 20th.

Lone Grove’s Brody Newton finished 38th to clinch a trip to state.

All state qualifiers are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Class 3A girls run at noon, followed by boys at 12:20 p.m. The 4A girls begin at 2:35 p.m. and boys round out the day at 2:55 p.m.