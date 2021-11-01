Dickson's Ashlen Clem, Madill's Isabel Sanchez finish in top 10 at state cross country meet

The final race for cross country runners is a special time, especially when it’s on the biggest stage of them all.

A pair of area athletes capped their high school careers on a high note as Dickson’s Ashlen Clem finished eighth in the Class 3A State Championship, while Madill’s Isabel Sanchez was 10th during the Class 4A State meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Clem ran a 12:41.86 to lead the Lady Comets, followed by teammates Katlen Clem in 20th, Emily Nogueira in 33rd and Maria Sutherland in 49th. Those finishes propelled Dickson to sixth place as a team and Marietta took seventh.

Marietta’s Maddy Torres finished 27th and Tanasia Randle followed in 29th.

Meanwhile, Sanchez tallied a 12:34.52 to take 10th, while Korlee Cunningham-Martin was 33rd and Yvette Ariciaga took 55th. The Lady Wildcats finished fifth as a team, while Plainview was 14th.

Lady Indians junior Scarlett Williams led the way in 22nd, followed by teammate Peyton Bamburg in 63rd. Sulphur senior Carlee Cole ran a 13:37.34 for 38th.

In the 3A boys meet, Marietta finished fourth as a team with Wyatt Vinson taking fourth at 17:05.96, followed by Kyler Williams in 13th and Preston Eastmon in 47th.

Meanwhile, iPlainview took sixth in the 4A boys meet, as Jonathan Garcia took 32nd and Trevor Honeycutt was close behind in 34th. Indians senior Ethan Lollman rounded out the top performers with a 59th-place finish.