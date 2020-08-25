Wildcats scramble after Tishomingo forced to cancel game

Beau Bearden

The athletes haven't even put on their shoulder pads and helmets for the first games of the 2020 season and COVID-19 has already affected a contest. The Tishomingo High School football team had to cancel its game at Madill Friday due to someone testing positive for the virus.

“Tishomingo called me (Monday) and said they had a coach test positive,” Wildcats head coach Chad Speer said via text message. “And the head coach was going to have to quarantine, so they wouldn't be able to play.”

Speer wasn’t optimistic that Madill could find a replacement opponent, but luckily a squad stepped up to fill the void Tuesday. The Wildcats will now face Enid at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blake Smiley Stadium.