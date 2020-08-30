Wildcats suffer season-opening loss to Enid

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

MADILL – The Madill High School football team was scheduled to open the 2020 season against Tishomingo, but that couldn’t happen due to COVID-19. Enid also had an opening on its schedule after its contest with Putnam City was canceled.

Madill and Enid solved each other’s problems by meeting Friday night, but it was the Plainsmen who came out on top with a 63-0 victory at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“People might see the score and think ‘Wow,’ but it was 21-0 at the half,” said Madill head coach Chad Speer. “And we missed a couple key opportunities where we had a chance to make some plays and we didn't.”

The Wildcats also faced an uphill battle as they had little time to prepare for an unfamiliar opponent and one who plays in Class 6A. Madill still managed to put up 226 yards on offense, highlighted by 163 on the ground.

“It wasn't ideal finding out Monday afternoon that Tish wasn't going to play us, but we wanted to play so we started the process of trying to find a game,” Speer said. “It was a big disappointment to the kids on Monday. I wanted to give our guys a chance to compete.”

Madill did its best to compete, but Enid showed it was ready to play by scoring with 4:08 remaining in the first quarter. The Wildcats did allow the early touchdown, but they blocked the extra point and trailed 6-0 after one.

The second quarter would fare no better for Madill. With three and a half minutes shaved off the clock, the Plainsmen would score – with their extra point drawing a penalty against the Wildcats.

The Plainsmen would attempt a two-point conversion and increase their lead to 14-0. With 7:50 left on the clock, Enid scored again for a 21-0 halftime lead.

“We had some good plays, good stops and good effort in the first half,” said Madill senior Oscar Rodriguez.

Madill had issues with ball security in the second half as a pair of fumbles allowed the Plainsmen to take a 35-0 lead with 5:07 left on the clock.

“We need to focus on correcting mistakes from tonight's game and cleaning up our plays,” Speer said.

Enid notched another touchdown before the end of the third quarter and scored three more times for the final tally.

“I need to get in better shape, and everyone has to work together,” said Wildcats junior Trey Gammill.

Madill (0-1) is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 when Durant makes the trip to Blake Smiley Stadium.

“Durant will be another big challenge for us this week,” Speer said. “They will have some good size.”