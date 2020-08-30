Football roundup: Eagles use big 2nd quarter to soar past Cyril

Beau Bearden

It may have taken some time, but the Wilson High School football team found its groove Friday night and ran away with it by tallying three kickoff return touchdowns in a 56-32 season-opening win over Cyril at WHS.

“We place a high emphasis on winning the kicking game,” said Eagles head coach Kenny Ridley. “The 71- and 65-yard kickoff returns by Caylen Fulton, as well as the 68-yard return by Hayden Mantooth were very pivotal plays in swinging momentum.”

Fulton’s 71-yard return was Wilson’s first touchdown of the game at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter and he returned the second one early in the second quarter.

Mantooth’s score, however, put the Eagles up 28-26 with 9:45 remaining in the first half and it would be the start of a snowball effect.

Wilson never trailed from that point as it racked up 242 yards of total offense, highlighted by 214 yards on the ground.

However, Cyril also caused the Eagles problems by amassing 418 total yards.

“Cyril had an excellent quarterback that gave us trouble all night,” Ridley said. “Our defense was a bend-and-break occasionally. For the most part we got stops when we needed them.”

Axson Hunziker provided the nail in the coffin for Wilson as he returned a fumble 68 yards for the final tally.

Mantooth led the rushing attack with 10 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Cain added 65 yards on the ground and a pair of scores. Collin Wharton added a touchdown pass, completing a 10-yard strike to Jake Shiralli.

Defensively, Cain led the way with nine solo tackles and Michael Whatley added five solo stops and assisted on five. Fulton tallied an interception to round out the top performers.

Up next for the Eagles (1-0) is a contest against Caddo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4

“We look forward to correcting our mistakes as we will travel to see a good Caddo team Friday,” Ridley said.

Hugo 22, Dickson 2

At Hugo, the Comets defense came to play Friday, but it wasn’t enough in a 22-2 setback to Hugo.

“If we catch three of eight drops, the game is a different story,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day.

Before the game Day said the key to the matchup was defense and his players responded by forcing two fumbles and scoring on a safety. Comets junior Johnny Smith added an interception on a deep pass.

Dickson (0-1) travels to Texas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to play Comanche (1-0), who is coming off a 14-0 win over Texas' Mason.

Tuttle 28, Sulphur 7

At Tuttle, the Bulldogs couldn't get much going Friday night as they tallied their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 28-7 loss to Tuttle.

Sulphur (0-1) is back home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 against Washington (1-0), which is coming off a 35-14 win over Pawnee.