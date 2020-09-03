Comets looking to bounce back on the road at Comanche

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

One of the toughest feelings in any sport is losing your final game of the season and missing the playoffs. The Dickson High School football team experienced that anguish in 2019, but it will have a chance at redemption at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 when it travels to Comanche.

“You take it week by week, but for me (Comanche is) one of the games that I kind of had circled on my schedule just because they knocked us out of the playoffs last year,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder as far as that goes. You like to think we’ll be fired up for this one. If we’re not, there’s probably something wrong with us.”

But it’s not likely that Day needs to provide any extra motivation for this group, especially after a tough 22-2 loss last Friday at Hugo. Dickson gave itself a number of opportunities to put points on the scoreboard, but couldn’t find paydirt.

“The defense played well — they played about as well as they could,” Day said of last Friday. “Offensively, we had three touchdown passes that were dropped. So obviously if you score those, it’s a different ball game and maybe we wear them down a little bit more or we play with a little bit more momentum — however you want to view it. But it is what it is. You don’t always make every play. You have to learn from it and move on.”

The Comets have no choice but to look ahead, as the Indians are also looking to get their first win of 2020 in their season opener.

Dickson may have a small advantage though.

“Our first game jitters are out of the way and maybe they have some of that and maybe they don’t,” Day said. “But at the end of the day, after a few plays, you’re playing. I’m hoping that we can just play well and execute both game plans on offense and defense and be solid on special teams.”

If the Comets excel in all three phases of the game, they should be in good shape for a victory. That is not guaranteed, especially against a gritty Comanche defense.

“They’re not huge up front on the defensive line, they’re very, very aggressive,” Day said. “They have two athletic linebackers that play well. And their secondary is pretty quick. They’re pretty ball savvy and they have good technique.”

However, Dickson doesn’t expect to see many trick plays or complex schemes as the Indians are focused on the basics.

“On offense and defense, they don’t run a whole lot of stuff,” Day said. “They just run what they do, and they just do it really, really well. We know what they’re going to do, it’s just a matter of executing our game plan versus theirs.”