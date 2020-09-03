Longhorns looking for different opponent due to COVID-19

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It was only a matter of time before COVID-19 directly impacted another high school sporting event. The Wynnewood High School football team was scheduled to host Lone Grove on Friday, but that game won't be played.

The Wynnewood High School’s official Facebook page released information in a post Thursday afternoon saying, "Due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our high school football team, our home game against Lone Grove has been canceled."

Longhorns head coach Brad O’Steen was busy Thursday afternoon working on finding a replacement opponent.

"I'm currently working on trying to find a game," O'Steen said via text message at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Nothing had changed later in the day and O’Steen was still looking for an opponent up until press time.

However, Lone Grove can still focus on some positives from a week ago during its overtime win against Purcell.

“Offensively, we put up nearly 500 yards against a good high-quality football team,” O'Steen said. “Defensively, we played really well until the last few minutes of the fourth quarter. (But) then we came up with a big stop in overtime. So that was good to see our kids find a way to win.”

But the Longhorns also know they have some work to do before district starts, which opens with a trip to Pauls Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

“Playing more consistent football is the big thing — getting better at the little things that give you a chance to be great,” O'Steen said. “But we were happy with the effort, for the most part. Obviously, it’s the first game and we were able to tell where our weaknesses are against a good opponent. We’re glad to know that, so we can move forward and get better and work on our weaknesses.”