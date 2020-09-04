Madill's Military Appreciation night highlights area football games

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The brave men and women who fight to protect America’s freedom deserve to be honored every day and the Madill High School football team is helping that cause by hosting Military Appreciation night Friday at Blake Smiley Stadium.

The Wildcats welcome Durant to town at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but those who have served will be honored before kickoff. Veteran and retired educator Al Hoppers will be an honorary captain for the coin toss.

Madill (0-1) hopes the added motivation helps the Wildcats tally their first win of the season against the Lions.

The two schools haven’t played since 2015 when Durant won at home 24-6.

Marietta at Healdton, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians and Bulldogs begin the 2020 campaign with new head coaches at the helm. Alex Doby leads Marietta into its opener, while Taner Richardson takes the reins at Healdton.

The two teams have split the two previous matchups, with the Bulldogs winning 12-0 in 2019 and the Indians picking up a 33-26 victory in 2018.

Washington at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are hungry for a victory this week after falling 28-7 last week at Tuttle. Sulphur will have its hands full as Washington is coming off a 35-14 road win over Pawnee.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Davis at Pauls Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday night football is finally here for the Wolves as they kick off the 2020 campaign with a short drive north to play the Panthers.

Davis holds a 2-0 all-time advantage against Pauls Valley, winning 20-0 in 2005 and 24-3 in 2004.

Wilson at Caddo, 7 p.m.

The Eagles look to fly to a 2-0 start Friday when they make the trek to Caddo. Wilson is coming off a 56-32 season-opening win over Cyril and has history on its side with a 4-2 overall record against the Bruins.

Wilson has won the last three meetings by large margins, with its last loss to Caddo coming in 2016.

Fox at Maud, 7 p.m.

The Foxes are ready to jump into the season against an unfamiliar foe. Fox has never played Maud, which lost 48-34 last Friday at Depew.

One of the teams will leave the field with its first victory of the season.