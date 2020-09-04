Resilient Indians welcome Tuttle to town for home opener

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A squad isn't likely to get better by taking the easy road and playing against someone who doesn't provide a challenge.

The Plainview High School football team may have lost its season opener, but head coach Joe Price was pleased to see the Indians’ resiliency and knows that will go a long way when they host Tuttle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“I think playing these tough teams right here at the beginning is going to raise our level of play to the point where we’re going to be ready to go when we get into the district schedule,” Price said. “Regardless of what our record is when we get done with these first three games, we’ll have great experience and our kids will be battle tested. They’ll have played against really good competition and we’ll be ready to go play all those district games.”

But before the Indians start their district slate, they’ll take on a familiar opponent who they’ve gone 4-4 against during the all-time series. Plainview tallied a 36-27 victory in 2017, while the Tigers have won back-to-back meetings in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s been such a good game every year," Price said. "We’ve been playing them for seven or eight years in a row now. They’re a good football team, they’re always a good football team. They’re big and talented right now, so we’re just going to have to be ready to go.”

That will be of the utmost importance since the Indians didn’t get off to a fast start last Friday at Pilot Point. Plainview scored all of its points in the second half, but inexperience was a big reason for that.

“I knew we were going to have a young team with a lot of kids who hadn’t played a whole lot of varsity reps, just the way the things have been the last couple of years,” Price said. “These growing pains were to be expected. We just hope we can minimize them every week — get less and less to the point where we need to be.”

If the Indians can do that Friday night, they should be in good shape for a victory. However, Price said Tuttle is better in some positions and not as good in others.

The Tigers graduated their starting quarterback and running back from last season, so Plainview will have its hands full with some new faces.

“I know they played a couple of different quarterbacks last week,” Price said. “We’re not positive exactly which one we’re going to get, but both of them are pretty good football players – they throw the ball well. It’ll be a big challenge for us, but that’s what we’re trying to do right now. We’re trying to get challenged and get better.”