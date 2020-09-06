Wolves take down Pauls Valley in season opener

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

PAULS VALLEY – The Davis High School football team started out its 2020 season with a 28-7 win over Pauls Valley, spoiling Senior Night for the Panthers.

“Super excited about it,” Wolves assistant coach Trey Owens said of his thoughts on this season. “The kids work so hard as soon as we could get them back on June 1. They have outworked anybody I have ever really been around. I’m really just excited about the kids and how close we are as a family, so the sky’s the limit.”

Davis started out fast Friday night, as senior quarterback Colin Dulaney connected on a 45-yard pass to junior receiver Cody Caraway after the Wolves defense stopped Pauls Valley’s first drive of the game. That big play led junior Jake Britt’s short touchdown run and Kolton McGaha’s extra point to give Davis a 7-0 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter.

The Wolves struck again as Dulaney broke free with a 73-yard run, followed by another Dulaney touchdown to give Davis a 21-0 halftime lead.

Wolves junior fullback Drew Parks opened the second half strong with a touchdown run before the Panthers made a late surge to score their only touchdown at the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Davis last played the Panthers in 2005, picking up a 20-0 victory. With the win Friday night, the Wolves and Pauls Valley are now tied in the series.

Davis (1-0) make the short drive to take on long-time rival Sulphur at 7 p.m. Friday.