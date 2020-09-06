Comets open up the pass, but turnovers prove costly in loss at Comanche

Chris Bodkins

For The Ardmoreite

COMANCHE – The Dickson High School football looked to be in good shape by starting strong Friday night, but five turnovers in the second half proved to be too much in a 30-20 setback to Comanche.

“Our guys played better than last week, so there is progress,” said Comets head coach Steve Day. “We had two opportunities in the red zone to score in the first half and we failed to do so. The turnovers in the second half were our downfall.”

Dickson’s issues started early in the second half as an interception resulted in Comanche kicking a field goal for its first lead of the game, 23-20. However, it could have been a touchdown if not for Comets senior Kameron Helm making a big stop.

Unfortunately, the turnover bug struck again as the Indians picked off another pass with 10:08 remaining and turned it into a touchdown two plays later for a 30-20 advantage.

Jzavionn Bennett gave Dickson hope with a long kickoff return, but the drive stalled with a fumble at the 8:58 mark of the 4th quarter. The Comets could never recover and suffered their second loss of the season.

Dickson did show positive signs to start the game though, stopping the Indians on three consecutive downs to force a punt. The Comets wasted little time with the ball as Tommy Milsap scored the first touchdown of the game.

Dickson junior quarterback Johnny Smith kept it rolling by connecting on a 68-yard pass to senior Jack McDonald. One play later, Smith found McDonald again for a 13-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point was no good, but that didn't stop the Comet faithful from rocking the stands.

Dickson had another opportunity to increase its lead with 16 seconds left in the first half, but the Comets ran out of time at the 2-yard line and went into the locker room leading 20-12.

Up next is Dickson’s home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 against Ringling.