Football roundup: Fox, Sulphur, Wilson, Marietta and Healdton in action Friday night

Beau Bearden

For The Ardmoreite

The Fox High School football team may have started slow Friday night, but that didn’t last long as the Foxes found their hop and pulled away for a 64-28 win at Maud.

“Even though it was 20-10 at half, the score really wasn’t close, and the kids knew it,” said Fox head coach Brent Phelps. “The kids were being more physical, and we were flying to the ball. There were just some silly mistakes, some hustle mistakes. (Maud) had a great quarterback – probably as good of a throwing quarterback as we’re going to see all year.”

Phelps went on to say that it just took correcting a few mistakes and getting confidence before the Foxes let loose.

Fox put up 14 points in the second quarter and carried over that success into the third with a whopping 30 points. Foxes junior Aaron Bassett finished with a pair of touchdowns and could have had another if it wasn't wiped out by a penalty.

“Aaron Bassett had a punt return for a touchdown and had an interception returned for a touchdown that was called back,” Phelp said. “He had a reception for a touchdown. He ran the ball well. He had a good game on both sides of the ball.”

He wasn’t the only one though, as Fox had a pair of seniors step up and lead by example.

“Hawk Anderson did a good job settling in and getting the system,” Phelps said. “And Blain Anderson had a good game defensively. He was applying pressure and hustling all the way through it.”

The Foxes (1-0) welcome Sasakwa (1-0) to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

“A W is a W, it doesn’t matter if it’s sloppy or it’s clean,” Phelps said. “Nothing in the record book says anything about that. We just know we have to get better for next week because (Sasakwa) is a better team. We have to correct the mistakes. We can’t have the mental breakdowns that we had.

Healdton 30, Marietta 12

At Healdton, the Bulldogs kicked off the 2020 season with a bang Friday by defeating Marietta 30-12.

Indians quarterback Nolan Birks found KeShawn Douglass for a pair of scores.

Healdton (1-0) travels to Comanche (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, while Marietta (0-1) hosts Madill (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Washington 31, Sulphur 20

At Sulphur, the Bulldogs battled with Washington, but couldn’t finish the job Friday in a 31-20 loss.

Sulphur narrowly outgained the Warriors in total yards by a 315-299 margin, led by 172 yards on the ground.

Bulldogs quarterback Reese Ratchford threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns, with Logan Smith catching five passes for 37 yards and a score. Brandon Lloyd added a pair of catches and a touchdown, while Smith rushed for 109 yards and a score.

Sulphur (0-2) hosts Davis (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Caddo 34, Wilson 6

At Caddo, it was a tough Friday night for the Eagles as they scored first but couldn’t find the end zone again in a 34-6 loss to Caddo.

Wilson still put up 271 yards of total offense, with 182 of that coming via the ground game.

Caylen Fulton rushed for 113 yards, while Michael Cain added 59 yards and Hayden Mantooth finished with 43 yards and a touchdown.

Cain led the Eagles defense with 11 tackles, highlighted by nine solo stops. Jake Shiralli tallied an interception, while Axson Hunziker notched a sack.

Wilson (1-1) travels to Thackerville at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.