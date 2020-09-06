Wildcats fight and claw, but fall to Durant at home

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

MADILL – The Madill High School football team put up more than 300 yards of offense Friday night, but an early deficit was too much to overcome in a 42-14 setback to Durant at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“I thought we were able to get the running game going at times,” said Wildcats head coach Chad Speer. “I thought our special teams were better. We just have to be more consistent.”

Madill did find some consistency on the ground though, rushing for 227 yards and adding 85 through the air for 312 yards of total offense.

Wildcats sophomore Holden McGahey ran the ball 21 times for 99 yards, while classmate Stephen Sisco finished with five receptions for 46 yards.

But an early hole proved to be too much, as Madill trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter before Sisco caught a touchdown pass with 10:16 left in the first half. However, the deficit jumped back to 21 points after the 5A Lions scored another touchdown for a 28-7 halftime lead.

“I thought defensively we made good adjustments,” Speer said. “The Lions fullback is a good player and we struggled stopping him. I thought we were in better condition than last week. We did condition harder this week, especially Monday and Tuesday.”

Despite the extra work, the Wildcats couldn’t stop their opponent in the third quarter as Durant tacked on two more touchdowns before McGahey scored with 1:19 left in the game.

“The disappointing thing in our passing game is we had guys open, (but) we've got to be able to throw it and catch it,” Speer said. “We have to be a lot better in that area. Defensively, we were able to get a couple of turnovers and had stops in the red zone.”

Madill (0-2) opens district play on the road against Marietta (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

“Obviously no one wants to start out 0-2, but what we have to do is continue to go to work, continue to focus on getting better, and take it one day at a time,” Speer said. “It's all in preparation for the district. We will be better for our district competition by playing the big schools early. Marietta will be our first time to go on the road, so that will be different.”