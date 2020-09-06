Plainview makes Tuttle fight, but loses home opener

James Tillison

For The Ardmoreite

PLAINVIEW – A powerful start and a strong finish marked the Plainview High School football team that will push against the toughest opponents and fight until the end. The Indians used several rallies and a heavy push by the young defense, but it didn’t prove enough in a 23-13 loss to Tuttle.

“Our kids played really well,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “We made a lot of progress from week one to week two. (Tuttle is) a tough team, a big team… I really feel like our kids did a great job of hanging in there and playing hard.”

However, the Indians were dealt a tough blow near the end of the third quarter when starting quarterback Reis Taylor exited the game. The junior was hit hard just as the ball was released, causing what looked to be a shoulder injury.

“Offensively, until Reis got hurt, we really moved the ball pretty well,” Price said. “We were able to mix up what we were doing. Passing game wise, doing a good job of moving the ball.”

Plainview showed that by scoring the first and only touchdown of the first quarter. A push to gain a further lead with a two-point conversion failed, giving the Indians a 6-0 advantage. The Plainview defense made sure the Tigers worked for every inch they got, forcing them to turn it over during every possession in the first.

Tuttle scored its first touchdown midway through second quarter, but missed the extra point to knot the score at 6-6. With less than a minute remaining, the Tigers pushed to take the lead but were stopped by the Indians defense.

Despite completely rebuilding the Plainview defense, the team was able to go toe-to-toe with a powerful Tuttle offense, holding them to a field goal at the start of the second half.

“Defensively, we really played well,” Price said. “Tuttle is a really good football team… This is one of the best-looking teams they have had come over here and play us. You could see how big they were and how athletic they were.”

By the end of the night, Price was satisfied with the team’s growth over week one, saying that it has been a growing process and the team played well against a tough opponent.