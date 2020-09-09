Tigers forced to cancel next 2 games due to COVID-19

Beau Bearden

In these uncertain times, no one knows if or when COVID-19 will directly affect them. The Ardmore High School football team hoped it would never encounter the virus, but unfortunately the Tigers are the latest squad to be impacted.

“We found out (Tuesday) evening after practice that one of our players had tested positive for COVID-19,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby. “Our administration and the health department were in correspondence with each other and they decided to quarantine all of the players, trainers and coaches for 14 days. There’s nothing we can do about it. This is the world we live in right now. We’re going to try and handle this as positive as we can possibly handle it.”

The 14-day quarantine period didn't start Tuesday though, as it will run from Friday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 18.

“Our kids are quarantined, so they’re going to have to stay in shape as best they can – however they can,” Newby said. “We plan on reconvening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 with a team meeting. We’ll push the restart button and then try it again.”

And during that span Ardmore will be forced to cancel a pair of games. The Tigers won't play this Friday at Shawnee and also won't suit up for a Sept. 18 home contest against Ponca City.

If all goes to plan, Ardmore will resume the 2020 schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at home against Southeast.

“Hopefully everyone will stay safe and we can our team, which I absolutely love, all back together and start preparing for our district (opener),” Newby said.