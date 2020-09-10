Indians focused on improvement entering road game at Cache

Beau Bearden

Sometimes there are a few bumps in the road, but that doesn’t mean it should create a negative outlook for the longer journey. The Plainview High School football team dropped its first two contests of 2020, but is now looking at the bigger picture.

“Right now, our big thing is we’re just focusing on ourselves, focusing on improving,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “If we do that on a weekly basis, we’re going to keep getting better and better, just because we’re so inexperienced as far as starts under our belts. I saw a lot of improvements from week one to week two and I expect to see the same thing in week three.”

While Price meant Week 2 as far as the official schedule goes, it’s still true this young Plainview squad will gain more experience with a road trip to Cache at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

The Bulldogs will also be playing their third game of the year as they cruised past Altus 43-0 last week on the road.

“Altus is maybe a little bit down from what they’ve been in the past,” Price said. "(But) I think we’ll see another good, hard-fought football game like we did last week. Cache is in the same ballpark as Tuttle as far as talent, ability and what’s going on. That’s what I expect.”

Price and the rest of the coaching staff have some help on their side with film of Cache’s first two games. The Bulldogs also have the same, but the Indians should be in better shape knowing what they’re facing this week.

“They’re a run-first team,” Price said. “They kind of run a triple option type of offense where they have a dive with a jet sweep every single time that they go through there. And you can get the quarterback keep off it as well.”

The triple option can pose all kinds of challenges, but it’s not the only issue that squads face during a season. Plainview’s previous success has found its way into this season, even if most of those athletes have moved on.

“Our schedule is tough it’s a product of us being good the last six or seven years,” Price said. “You can’t find somebody who’s been 5-5 that wants to play you. It makes you see who’s left and it’s usually not the guys who are 5-5. It’s the good teams that are left. … We’re just going to line them up and go. I think the kids will be up for the challenge, for sure.”