Davis at Sulphur highlights area football games

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

One squad is looking for its first win, while the other can open the season with a 2-0 start when Sulphur and Davis high school football teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

The contest will also have added firepower since the two schools are separated by just nine miles.

Davis leads the all-time series 10-6, but Sulphur has won the past four meetings by a wide margin.

The Wolves’ last victory was a 22-14 decision in 2015.

Wilson at Thackerville, 7 p.m.

The Eagles continue the 2020 season with its second straight road game on Friday. Wilson is looking to bounce back from a 34-6 setback last week at Caddo.

However, there were a few bright spots as Caylen Fulton rushed for 113 yards, while Michael Cain added 59 yards and Hayden Mantooth finished with 43 yards and a touchdown.

Healdton at Comanche, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs can match their win total from a year ago with a victory Friday on the road against Comanche.

Healdton (1-0) kicked off 2020 with a 30-12 victory over Marietta and look to carry that success over against an opponent it last beat 42-7 in 2017.

The Indians hold a slim 2-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Sasakwa at Fox, 7 p.m.

The Foxes play their home opener Friday night against another team that won in Week 1. The Vikings beat Olive 54-6 last week, while Fox cruised to a 64-28 win at Maud.

Fox is a perfect 4-0 against Sasakwa and hasn't allowed a single point with four consecutive shutouts.