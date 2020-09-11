Comets ready to host defending state champion Ringling

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s likely a squad will face an opponent for its first game during the first two weeks of the season, but that isn’t usually the case in the third week. However, 2020 is a year like no other and the Dickson High School football team will accomplish a rarity this week when Ringling comes to town.

The Comets were obviously Hugo’s first game of the year during week zero and they were also Comanche’s first contest last week. But now the Blue Devils are making the trek south to open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

“Ringling won state and of course they had some guys graduate, but they’re a good football team,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “They’re well coached, they’re physical and they’re big. We’re going to have do everything right to get a win. But it’s good to play good teams early – get to test yourself, get to see where you’re at.”

The Comets hope they can figure that out quickly after suffering a pair of losses to open the season. Some teams could let that negatively affect them, but not this group.

“I think we’re doing OK moral wise – we’ve had progress from our first game to our second game,” Day said. “Obviously you don’t want to lose, but you have to find the positives and the things you’re doing right. And we’re doing a lot of things right, but we just haven’t done enough things right at the end of the day to get two wins, or even get one win these last two weeks.”

Dickson’s biggest issue against Comanche was turnovers – five to be exact. The Comets led 13-0 after the first quarter and held a 20-12 advantage at halftime, only to go scoreless in the second half.

“We’ve made progress,” Day said. “We were a lot better as an offensive unit from week zero to week one. That’s what we look for – the progress. Obviously, we scored two times in the game. I think on our first two drives of the game. And another one in the second quarter. We would like to think we would have scored one or two more if we didn’t turn the ball over.”

That can always be avoided this week, but Ringling is likely to focus on turnovers since it has that game film. Dickson doesn’t have the same luxury, as the Blue Devils haven’t played yet this season.

However, the Comets are making it work the best they can.

“We played Ringling last year, so we can pull up a little bit of film,” Day said. “We just watch their schemes and see what they did well against us and see what we did well against them. And kind of go from there.”