Madill looks for first win against Marietta

Janlee Hoppers

Special to Daily Ardmoreite

The Madill High School football team is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 when it travels to McLain Stadium to play Marietta.

“I think we are ready to travel,” said Wildcats head coach Chad Speer. “I think a lot of times going on the road can be better for a team to focus just because there are less distractions versus playing at home.”

Both teams are looking for its first win of the season and also the first district win. Madill lost to Enid and Durant, while Marietta lost to Hugo and Comanche.

Consistency is the overall action that coach Speer looks for on the field. Consistency might be a battle for the Wildcats, as River Shaw and Jorge Martinez are suffering from injuries, but hope to be 100% by game time.

“A win against Marietta would obviously mean a lot,” Speer said. “It's always nice if you can get a win heading into a bye week on September 18.”