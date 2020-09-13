Wolves fall short to Sulphur in Murray County Bedlam

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

SULPHUR – The Davis High School football team hit a speed bump early in the season, coming up short against rival Sulphur 28-0.

Bulldogs senior Logan Smith proved to be a thorn in the Wolves’ side as he carried the ball 17 times for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Sulphur quarterback Reese Ratchford also caused problems by finishing with a pair of scores – one on the ground and the other through the air to Brandon Lloyd.

Davis’ defense worked hard to stop the Bulldogs, but couldn’t stop their offense from taking a 21-0 lead into halftime.

Following Sulphur’s fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter, the Wolves kicked into gear and only allowed one more score down the stretch.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Davis quarterback Collin Dulaney completed a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Kolton McGaha. That helped the Wolves continue to push as they made multiple short drives, but were stopped at the 1-yard line.

This was the 90th meeting of the Murray County Bedlam and Sulphur now leads 47-40-3 in the all-time series.

Davis (1-1) hosts Wynnewood for Homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, while Sulphur (1-2) is idle next week before welcoming Little Axe to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.