Comets can't find flare in setback to Ringling

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DICKSON – Momentum can easily shift during a game, but sometimes that’s not the case if a squad struggles to take control. That issue showed up Friday night as the Dickson High School football team could never gain the upper hand in a 35-6 setback to Ringling.

“They just pressured us too much and we couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Comets head coach Steve Day said. “We had two good plays and then one bad play, or one bad play and then two good ones after that. We could never overcome the dang thing. It’s tough. They’re a good team.”

The Blue Devils are defending Class A State Champions after all, but that doesn’t mean Dickson didn’t put up a fight. The biggest evidence was Kameron Helm’s 77-yard touchdown run when his squad was in need of a big play.

The senior running back helped cut the deficit to 15-6 with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter, but that was as close as the Comets could inch down the stretch.

“We knew what we were getting into,” Day said. “I just thought our offense would have been able to produce a little bit more against their defense than what happened.”

But it didn’t help that Dickson put itself into an early hole after Ringling’s Brayden Johnson picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 8:43 left in the first quarter.

The score gave Blue Devils momentum and they carried that fire for the rest of the game.

“The thing about Dickson is they have a lot of good receivers and our (defensive backs) and linebackers did a great job of covering,” said Ringling head coach Phil Koons. “We didn’t really have to keep that many guys in the box to stop the run. Their quarterback (Johnny Smith) is really good and (Jzavionn Bennett) is the fastest guy on the field. I’m glad we covered them. Our defense played great.”

Smith and Bennett could never find their groove all night and it showed in the final score. However, that wasn’t the case for Ringling’s River Miller as the senior racked 92 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Karson Daniel and Paysin Perkins each rushed for a score to account for the final tally.

But there is a silver lining for the Comets, as the loss won’t prevent them from winning a district title.

“At the end of the day, the next seven are what make or break your season,” Day said. “We have a good opportunity to go win a game in two weeks.”

Dickson (0-3) looks to do just that when it welcomes Madill (1-2) to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

Meanwhile, Ringling (1-0) is back home against Marietta (0-2) for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

“Hopefully we can get healed up a little bit and have a good game (against the Indians),” Koons said. “Then we’ll start our district play the next week (against Stratford).”