Longhorns score late, but can't get past Tecumseh

TECUMSEH – The Lone Grove High School football team was on the cusp of another overtime contest Friday night, but couldn't complete a two-point conversion in a 21-19 loss to Tecumseh.

Trailing 21-13 in the fourth, Longhorns senior defensive lineman Caleb Cryer blocked a punt inside the Savages 40-yard line with four minutes to go in the game. Lone Grove senior running back Cooper Robinson capped the drive with a rushing touchdown, which cut the deficit to 21-19 with 2:53 remaining.

But the Longhorns couldn’t tie the game and Tecumseh fielded the ensuing onside kick to put the game out of reach.

Robinson led the offense with 20 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Lone Grove quarterback Jace Brandenburg averaged 10 yards a carry on seven rushing attempts, while Blayde Wilkerson had one catch for 20 yards, and added 18 yards rushing with a touchdown.

This week was supposed to be the Longhorns’ bye week before opening district play at home against Comanche at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

But after Wynnewood canceled its game the week before, head coach Brad O’Steen relentlessly searched for another team to play. Lone Grove finally found a taker in Tecumseh late Tuesday, which didn’t give a lot of time to prepare. Tecumseh, a 4A team, was coming off a loss to Fort Gibson the week before.