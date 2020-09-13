Wildcats make improvements, claw past Marietta

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

MARIETTA – The Madill High School football team improved and played tough to get its first win of the season Friday night in a 42-14 decision over Marietta.

“We still have a lot of work to do and a lot of things we need to improve on before district,” said Madill head coach Chad Speer. “Hopefully we can keep the momentum we got tonight. Overall, obviously I'm pleased with the win. Winning isn't easy.”

The Wildcats leaned on their defense to carry it to victory as they kept the Indians scoreless until the fourth quarter.

“I thought our defense played outstanding,” Speer said. “We stuffed the run and tackled well.”

That success carried over to the offensive side of the ball as Madill’s Kendall Robertson threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

The junior quarterback’s favorite target was Nick Northcutt, who caught four passes for 98 yards and a score. Mason Coles finished with three catches for 71 yards and a score, while RJ Morris and Stephen Sisco each caught a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Madill’s Holden McGahey led the rushing attack with 63 yards and a score. Hunter Clevenger also tallied a rushing touchdown as the Wildcats ran for 110 yards.

“Our backs ran hard,” Speer said. “We just have to continue to work on our technique up front.”

Another area Madill needs to work on is penalties as they showed up during the first quarter.

“Obviously I am not pleased with the penalties, especially dead ball penalties,” Speer said. “We have to understand penalties can kill a drive on offense and extend one on defense. “

But the Wildcats also capitalized on Marietta’s penalties as Northcutt and Sisco each scored a touchdown for a 28-0 halftime lead.

“I think the only first down our defense allowed was by a penalty,” Speer said.

Madill looked to carry that momentum into the second half with an opportunity at fourth and goal to score, but the Wildcats couldn’t find the end zone.

McGahey and Coles would later make up for it with a pair of touchdowns. McGahey scored on a one-yard run, while Robertson found Cole for a score.

Meanwhile, Garrett Morgan tallied Marietta’s first touchdown on a short run and Jonathan Lohmeyer later ran it in from nine yards out for the final tally.

The Wildcats have a bye on Friday, Sept. 18 before traveling to Dickson to play the Comets in district play on Friday, Sept. 25.

“I think the bye week will be good in the fact that it gives us a chance to heal some injuries,” Speer said.