Indians can't find spark in loss to Cache

Joey Goodman

The Lawton Constitution

CACHE — Coaches talk about game-changing plays on a regular basis and for the Plainview High School football team, it took one negative to get the Indians off to a sour start in a 20-0 loss at the hands of Cache.

The Indians, playing without starting quarterback Reis Taylor who was injured last week, were having little trouble moving the football early in the game, picking up first downs on a regular basis and moving against the big Cache defensive front.

And after Cache’s Eli Angiel missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, the Indians rattled off two long runs from Blue Norman and faced a 3rd-and-3 from the Cache 19 in the waning moments of the first quarter.

Plainview’s talented Caden Pickens, one of the region’s best linebackers in addition to being a tough runner, broke through the line and raced toward the end zone after breaking a couple of tackles.

However, as he neared the goal-line he lost control of the ball and it rolled out of bounds in the end zone, ending the threat with a touchback and giving Cache the football.

From there it was just a matter of Cache giving the ball to Kynel Daniels and the workhorse senior came through just like Cache head coach Faron Griffin expected, carrying the ball 24 times for 198 yards and one touchdown.

The Indians did cause Cache some problems in the first half.

“They did hurt us some early with the run but we made some adjustments at halftime and did a much better job on defense in the second half,” said Cache head coach Faron Griffin. “It was mainly technique and once the guys saw what we were pointing out, we did a better job.”

Indeed, that was the case as the Indians had just 27 yards rushing in the second half after gaining 110 before the break. Plainview, which played without its starting quarterback, failed to complete a pass out of seven attempts.

The Indians (0-3) is idle this week before opening district play with a trip to Kingston (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.