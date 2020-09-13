Roundup: Eagles get past Thackerville; Healdton and Fox not as lucky

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Wilson High School football team scored all of its points in the first half Friday night and that was plenty for a 34-6 victory on the road over Thackerville.

Michael Cain and Caylen Fulton put on a show as the duo each scored a rushing touchdown and also caught another through the air.

Eagles quarterback Collin Wharton also had a good outing with 135 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Jake Shiralli accounted for the other receiving score.

Michael Whatley paced the defense with five solo tackles and two assists, while Tucker Nail and Cain each finished with an interception.

Wilson outgained Thackerville in total offense by a 290-170 margin and did so with a balanced attack – finishing with 149 yards though the air and 141 on the ground.

The Eagles (2-1) host Waurika (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Comanche 34, Healdton 12

At Comanche, if it wasn’t for an injury, Austin Perdue might have led the Bulldogs to a victory Friday night, but they dropped a 34-12 setback.

The junior ran the ball 14 times for 158 yards and scored on a 62-yard scamper, but exited the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.

Issac Love and R.J. Peters tried to pick up the slack, but combined for just 82 yards on the ground.

Healdton quarterback Beau Bradberry found Isreal Madril for a 12-yard touchdown and rushed for 22 yards.

The Bulldogs (1-1) host the Oklahoma City Patriots (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Sasakwa 64, Fox 14

At Fox, the Foxes scored early Friday night, but couldn’t find the end zone after that in a 64-14 setback on Friday night.

Fox tallied a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but still trailed 28-14 entering the second. It didn’t get much better from there as the Foxes trailed 50-14 at halftime.

Fox (1-1) travels to Bray-Doyle (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18