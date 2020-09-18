Longhorns welcome Comanche to town for Homecoming

Beau Bearden

When it comes down to it, the start of a season doesn’t have as big of an impact as the later games do in whether a squad advances to the playoffs. The Lone Grove High School football team knows that, especially after a 21-19 loss to Tecumseh.

“When you go out and play a quality opponent early on, it makes you better,’ said Longhorns head coach Brad O’Steen. “Whether you win or lose, the first three ball games don’t mean anything for us when it comes to district seeding. That’s kind of a good thing when you go out – it’s not a bad thing to get beat early. Nobody likes to get beat, but (it’s good) to go out and play well against some quality ball clubs.”

It won’t be any different this week when Lone Grove (1-1) hosts Comanche at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The Indians are coming off a 34-12 victory against Healdton and also won their opener 30-20 over Dickson.

However, the Longhorns have some added motivation this week as they look to pick up win No. 2 during Homecoming.

“It’s just part of the game and it’s part of what we have to do,” O’Steen said of the festivities. “It’s like we tell our kids, ‘It’s a reason to play a little bit harder. You have more fans and more people in the stands. So go out and get after it.’”

Lone Grove shouldn’t have an issue with that after only having a short amount of time last week to prepare for Tecumseh.

The Longhorns had a full week to prepare for Comanche, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t give themselves a shot to win last week.

“We had to scramble to get a game plan together and I thought our kids did a really good job,” O’Steen said. “Our coaching staff did a really good job of getting a game plan together to give us a chance to win. We’re basically one throw or whatever away from actually winning the game or even taking it into overtime. I was really, really proud of our effort and our physicalness against a really good 4A ball club.”