Marietta at Ringling highlights area football games

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The defending Class A state champion Ringling football team continues its quest for another title at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 when Marietta comes to town.

The Blue Devils are coming off a 35-6 victory on the road against Dickson, led by River Miller’s 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Karson Daniel and Paysin Perkins also each scored in a balanced rushing attack.

“We’re 1-0 and we rushed the ball well,” Ringling head coach Phil Koons said last week. “… We have Marietta for Homecoming. Hopefully we can get healed up a little bit and have a good game. Then we’ll start our district play the next week.”

The Blue Devils have Marietta’s number in the all-time series by an 11-1 margin, with the Indians’ lone victory coming in 2016.

Marietta is 0-2 this season, with losses to Healdton and Madill.

Waurika at Wilson, 7 p.m.

The Eagles leaned on Michel Cain and Caylen Fulton last week as the duo each rushed for a touchdown and also caught another through the air in a 34-6 win over Thackerville.

Wilson quarterback Collin Wharton also was instrumental with 135 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The trio will be instrumental for the Eagles as they look to improve to 3-1. However, it’s worth noting that Waurika holds a 9-3 advantage in the all-time series, with Wilson’s last win coming in 2011.

Wynnewood at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

The Wolves are looking to bounce this week after being held in check by rival Sulphur during a 28-0 loss.

Davis did open the 2020 campaign with a 28-7 win over Pauls Valley and has history on its side. The Wolves are a perfect 4-0 against Wynnewood dating back to 2006.

OKC Patriots at Healdton, 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs are back home this week looking for their second win of the year, while their opponent tries to end a three-game losing streak.

Healdton had the injury bug strike last week when Austin Perdue left the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury. It’ll help if he can return this week, but if not, Issac Love and R.J. Peters will have to carry the load.

Bulldogs quarterback Beau Bradberry will also look to keep it rolling after finding Isreal Madril for a 12-yard touchdown last week

Fox at Bray-Doyle, 7 p.m.

The Foxes suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 64-14 setback to Sasakwa.

Fox tallied a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling the rest of the way.

Fox has Bray-Doyle’s number though, winning all four meetings dating back to 2006.