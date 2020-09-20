Davis smashes Wynnewood on Wolves' special night

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

Davis dominated Wynnewood 48-6 during the Wolves home opener Friday night that included Homecoming and Senior Night festivities.

The Wolves started the game off strong with senior quarterback Colin Dulaney’s 24-yard rushing touchdown with 9 minutes left in the first quarter. The Savages were unable to keep the ball for long as wide receiver Kolton McGaha intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards.

That play set up Davis’ Brandon Blankenship two-yard score for a 15-0 advantage.

Wolves junior fullback Drew Parks smashed his way through the line for a 20-yard touchdown, his first of three in the game. Davis went into halftime with a 34-0 lead.

Junior quarterback Tuff Hammons led the Wolves to another six points with a 17-yard run to end the third quarter. Davis sophomore running back Malaki White added 22-yard rushing touchdown for a 48-0 advantage.

Wynnewood scored its first touchdown with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but fumbled on the two-point conversion for the final tally.

These two teams haven’t played each other since 2009. The Wolves now lead the series 42-34-4. Davis makes the trip to Tishomingo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.