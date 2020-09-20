Roundup: Blue Devils shut out Marietta; Fox, Healdton and Wilson also in action

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Ringling High School football team found its stride early Friday night and never looked back in a 50-0 shutout of Marietta.

The Blue Devils led 21-0 after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 41-0 at halftime.

Coltin Fincher led Ringling’s offense with 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while also hauling in a 49-yard touchdown. Kaden Barron rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and Alex Nicholas added 29 yards on the ground with a score.

Blue Devils quarterback Karson Daniel completed 3-of-6 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniel’s first score of the night was a 34-yard connection to Brayden Johnson for an early 7-0 lead. Ringling’s River Miller then recovered a fumble and returned it 10 yards for six points. Miller would also account for two points on a safety in the third quarter.

Barron scored the Blue Devils’ third touchdown of the night on a seven-yard scamper before Daniel found Fincher for six points.

Fincher kept it rolling by scoring the next two touchdowns on 19- and 37-yard runs for a commanding lead.

Following Miller’s safety, Nicholas put the nail in the coffin with a 24-yard touchdown run.

Ringling (2-0) hosts Stratford (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

Fox 42, Bray 24

At Bray-Doyle, the Foxes allowed their opponent to stay close in the first half, but the final outcome was never in doubt Friday night in a 42-24 victory over the Donkeys.

“The score was not an indicator of the game,” said Fox head coach Brent Phelps. “In the first half we had two touchdowns called back. We had several mental errors and we shot ourselves in the foot in the first quarter. It was eye-opening, the kids needed that. (But) we were in control pretty much the entire game.”

Blain Anderson was a big reason for that as the senior returned two kickoffs for a touchdown, but he wasn’t the only one to contribute.

“Hawk Anderson was throwing well at quarterback,” Phelps said. “Aaron Bassett caught some great passes and ran some good plays. Robert Davis, defensively, was dominating on the line.”

The Foxes led 6-0 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 24-16 at halftime. The rest of the action came in the third as Fox outscored Bray-Doyle 18-6 for the final tally.

“Being 2-1 is a great area to be in,” Phelps said. “We haven’t been 2-1 in our first three games in the last several years, so the kids are off to a great start. We just have to keep building on it.”

Up next for the Foxes is a 7 p.m. contest at Maysville (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 25.

OKC Patriots 20, Healdton 6

At Oklahoma City, the Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense rolling Friday night in a 20-6 setback.

Austin Perdue led Healdton with 17 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown. Bulldogs senior Wade Etter paced a strong defensive attack with nine total tackles.

Healdton (1-2) is on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 against Elmore City-Pernell.

Waurika 54, Wilson 6

At Wilson, it wasn’t the result the Eagles wanted during Homecoming as they mustered just 133 yards of total offense in a 54-6 loss.

Michel Cain led the way by completing 6-of-9 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball seven times for 28 yards.

Jake Shiralli caught three passes for 51 yards, while Michael Whatley’s lone reception was a 23-yard touchdown.

Shiralli paced Wilson's defense with five solo tackles and one assist.

The Eagles (2-2) make the trip to Empire at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.