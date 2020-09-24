Indians eager to open district play with a win

Beau Bearden

It’s never easy to start a season without a win in the first three games, but sometimes there’s a silver lining. The Plainview High School football team knows that is the case as early struggles can sometimes pay off down the road.

“It has prepared our kids,” Indians head coach Joe Price said of the difficult schedule. “If you watch us play, our kids don’t slow down and they don’t quit. They play hard until they get to the end. I’m happy with the way our kids have played so far. I’m not happy about the results and I’m not happy about some of the things that we’ve done, but our kids are playing extremely hard. And they play hard from beginning to end.”

That dedication should pay off as the season wears on, especially against other squads who haven’t been tested. Plainview will find out firsthand how much it will help when it opens district action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 on the road against Kingston.

“I think we’re going to be ready to go,” Price said. “We had two weeks to kind of work on stuff, work on some stuff we can get better at and work on some Kingston stuff.”

The Redskins (3-0) are coming off a pair of blowout wins, but both were against 2A squads. Kingston beat Tishomingo 42-0 last week and cruised to a 53-0 win over Hugo the week before.

“(Kingston) has a good football team,” Price said. “They’ve been playing a little bit different competition than what we have, but they’re a good team. They have some really big guys in spots. They have a linebacker who is really good. A couple of other defensive linemen who are really good. Not that anyone else isn’t good on their team, but they have a couple of standouts in those areas.”

The Redskins also have contributors on offense as senior running back Matthew Flesher has rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns in two games, while quarterback Jace Hayes has thrown for 172 yards and three scores in a pair of contests.

“They have some weapons,” Price said of the Redskins. “(But) I think it’ll be a really good ball game for us. They’re kind of in situation where they have a ton of starters back from last year, so they have guys who really mesh well together.”

That advantage may help Kingston, but Plainview has the upper hand when it comes to competition after playing a pair of 4A teams this year. Only time will tell what happens when the two squads meet Friday, but the Indians know what they need to do.

“(Kingston) is a heavy-run team,” Price said. “They’re run the I-formation and that’s what they want to do if they can. We’re just going to try and stop what they do best. And figure it all out from there.”