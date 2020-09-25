Comets set to battle Madill in district opener

Beau Bearden

It’s no secret that the Dickson High School football team has dealt with its share of bumps in the road, but the season is far from over. District play is what matters most and the Comets get the benefit of being at home for their opener against Madill at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

“Whether your 3-0 or 0-3, everybody has hit the reset button and is 0-0 in the state,” Dickson head coach Steve Day. “The first three don’t matter. Obviously, you’d rather be 3-0 than 0-3, but everybody has hit that reset button. Everybody is on equal playing ground and they’re all 0-0. The kids are fired up to go play district because they know what’s at hand in the long run for these next seven games.”

The Comets, however, are trying to find what works offensively after scoring just six points two weeks ago in a loss to Ringling. That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few bright spots.

“We ran the ball better against Ringling than maybe I thought we would,” Day said. “And after the game you don’t feel like you ran very well. But then you put on film and say, ‘Hey, it wasn’t that bad. It was pretty good actually.’ So as an offensive coordinator, I have to call more run plays, too.”

Day admitted he’s relied more on quarterback Johnny Smith’s arm than both his arm and legs. That’s just one thing that he and his staff noticed after having more time to prepare for the Wildcats.

“As a coordinator, I have to look to kind of change my philosophy a little bit too on how we’re attacking teams,” Day said. “And that’s kind of what that bye week was for – to self-scout. And you don’t realize that unless you do that self-scouting kind of study, which we’re doing on offense and defense.”

It’s likely Madill did the same thing after picking up its first win of the season two weeks ago with a 42-14 decision over Marietta. But there is still some unknown with the Wildcats playing difficult competition in their first two games.

“It’s tough to gauge them because they’ve played a 6A team, a 5A team and a 2A team,” Day said of Madill. “… You can’t really get anything from really the 6A and 5A teams, as far as speed and things like that. But the last one with Marietta was probably their closest game school size-wise.”

However, Day did admit it still comes down to Dickson playing a full game this week.

“We haven’t played four quarters in a row – that type of game on all three phases yet,” he said. “Hopefully Friday we’ll put it all together.”