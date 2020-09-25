Marietta won't play this week after Frederick cancels due to COVID-19

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Marietta High School football team will have to wait another week to tally its first win of 2020. The Indians were scheduled to open district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 on the road against Frederick, but COVID-19 has spoiled those plans.

The Bombers had to cancel the contest due to the virus and that leaves Marietta without an opponent this week.

Up next for the Indians is a home contest against Tishomingo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. The game will also be Marietta’s Homecoming.