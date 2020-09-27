Longhorns gallop past Pauls Valley

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

PAULS VALLEY — It is the most wonderful time of the year in southern Oklahoma — the start of district play. The Lone Grove High School football team kicked off the district schedule Friday night with a 47-7 win over Pauls Valley.

Lone Grove’s Jace Brandenburg had by far his best night passing this season. The senior quarterback completed 10-of-12 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Malik Brown was a large beneficiary, catching four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Brown’s last touchdown reception came with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter when Brandenburg threw a high-arching ball to the corner of the end zone, forcing Brown to jump over a defender to haul in the catch.

Cooper Robinson led the Longhorns’ rushing attack with 24 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Braxton Sparks added 67 rushing yards and a score.

Robinson and Sparks both found the end zone in the first quarter, while the Panthers’ only score came on Justin Humphrey’s 79-yard quarterback keeper.

After that, it was smooth sailing as Lone Grove went on to score an additional 33 points before the fourth quarter began. Longhorns senior wide receiver Gavin Peery saw action for the first time since week zero and caught two passes for 64 yards. Peery had been nursing an injury, but he seemed to be in full form Friday night.

Lone Grove (3-1, 1-0 3A District 2) faces what could be its biggest challenge in district play against newcomer Kingston, which is undefeated this season after 49-14 win against Plainview.