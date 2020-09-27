Wildcats claw their way to a win over Dickson

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

DICKSON — The Madill High School football team made the short trek to Dickson to open district play and racked up 336 yards of total offense to grab a 24-14 win over the Comets at Ernest Moore Field.

“We had to deal without guys due to COVID and injuries,” said Wildcats head coach Chad Speer. “We had six starters out Friday night. What it did do is give some kids an opportunity to play. I think a lot of them took advantage of that and played well.”

Madill junior quarterback Kendall Robertson led the way with 57 passing yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 88 yards and a score.

“Our goal was to be 1-0 in district,” Speer said.

The Wildcats had no problem achieving that goal as their defense forced two turnovers and carried that success over to the offensive side of the ball. Madill sophomore Holden McGahey ran the ball 23 times for 114 yards, while junior Brandon Stevens added 75 yards rushing and a score.

However, the second half was closer than the score showed as Dickson’s Kameron Helm rushed for a short touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14.

That was as close as the Comets could get though.

Robertson put together a game-clinching drive that was capped with a 16-yard touchdown pass to River Shaw.

Dickson quarterback Johnny Smith finished the game with more than 100 yards rushing and a score, but it wasn’t enough for the Comets to open district play with a win. Dickson didn’t do itself any favors with the two turnovers, which gave the Wildcats the momentum they needed.

“I was pleased with the way we started the game,” Speer said. “Our defense came out and played really well with a stop and an interception from junior Nick Northcutt. Our offense put together a drive.”

However, Madill committed some mistakes after retaking the field for the second half.

“The penalties are really disappointing,” Speer said. “It’s never positive from that aspect, especially when they are pre-snap penalties.”

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 3A District 2) host Sulphur (2-2, 1-0 3A District 2) in another district contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“We need to take the next step this week against Sulphur, who is a good football team,” Speer said. “It’s going to be a huge challenge for our guys.”

Meanwhile, the Comets (0-4, 0-1 3A District 2) travel to face Plainview (0-4, 0-1 3A District 2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.