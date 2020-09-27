Turnovers prove costly as Indians fall to Kingston

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s never easy to lose your starting quarterback early in the season, but that situation is even tougher when there’s not a designated backup to fill the void.

The Plainview High School football team knows that feeling after starting its third different signal caller Friday night, but the Indians kept battling before miscues proved costly in a 49-14 loss to Kingston.

“Turnovers got us,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “We went out on three possessions in a row and turned the ball over. (Kingston) scored on two interceptions and a fumbled kickoff return. Offensively, I think they only actually scored one touchdown in the second half.”

The Indians didn’t have those issues early on and even led for a good portion of the first half. Morgan Pearson stepped into a starting role at quarterback and quickly showed off his arm strength with a long touchdown strike to Dax Price, followed by 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead at the 10:27 mark of the first quarter.

“(Morgan) threw about a 70-yard pass on the third play of the game for a touchdown — he started out pretty hot,” Price said. “I think there’s a lot of positives with him playing there. He’s just a kid who need to continue to grow as a quarterback and that’s not the position he’s spent very much time at since we had Reis (Taylor) there and we started a different kid there against Cache. … There’s some potential for him to do a really good job. We just have to continue to help him get better.”

Only time will tell how Pearson develops, but Price expects him to start until Taylor returns from injury. But the adversity isn’t anything new for the Indians, as they’ll look to tally win No. 1 against Dickson at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

“Our kids are very resilient — they understand that there are times where things work out exactly how you want them to,” Price said. “Your reward for working hard doesn’t always happen when you want it to. But the kids are still working hard. Everything is still rolling the way we’ve always done it.

"And those kids are going to have success — whether it pays off for the rest of this season or next season," Price continued. "But it’s going to pay off. We just have to continue to get better at cutting out some of the mistakes we’ve had up until this point.”