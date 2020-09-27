Wolves 'lei' out Tishomingo on Surf's Up night

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

The Davis High School football team entered district play with a winning record for the first time since 2014 and kept that success rolling Friday night with a 33-6 win over Tishomingo.

The Wolves’ student section theme was “Surf’s Up,” which was a perfect theme for the outcome of the game.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle as both offenses were slow to gain ground. Davis quarterback Colin Dulaney got the offense rolling with a 20-plus yard pass to junior receiver Chris Hymes. The signal caller then pitched the ball to junior running back Tucker Miller, who dashed into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Indians responded with a minute left in the second quarter, leaving the game tied 6-6 going into halftime.

The second half was all Wolves though. Dulaney struck again on a sneak into the end zone, scoring before the end of the third quarter. The Davis quarterback called his own number again on the two-point conversion, pushing the lead to 14-6.

The Wolves put themselves in position to score again after recovering a fumble on the Indians’ first drive of the fourth quarter. Davis junior Drew Parks capitalized on the turnover as the fullback scored to give his squad a comfortable lead.

Tishomingo didn’t do itself any favors with another fumble and Dulaney took charge by tallying another rushing touchdown.

With only two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Parks hustled on a 40-plus yard score to account for the final tally.

The Wolves (3-1) lead the all-time series with Tishomingo by a 56-17-2 margin. Davis is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 against Comanche.