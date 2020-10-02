Indians, Comets to duke it out in Plainview

Beau Bearden

The Dickson and Plainview high school football teams are separated by about 13 miles, but different classifications have stopped them from battling on the gridiron since 2017. That changes at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 when the pair meet in Plainview looking to notch win No. 1 of the 2020 season.

“It’s always been kind of a rivalry game,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “We haven’t played them the last couple of years because they were in 2A. But I think it’s a good local game for us — they always bring a lot of people and it’s always a good contest. There’s no bad blood or anything. Everybody goes out and plays hard and wants to beat the other guy.”

Plainview knows that feeling after winning the previous 14 meetings, with the most recent being a 58-6 victory in 2007. However, the familiarity over the past few years could make it a wide-open battle Friday night.

“Our kids and their kids all kind of run together,” said Comets head coach Steve Day. “They all know each other, so it’ll be an interesting deal. …I know our kids are fired up to play them and I’m sure (coach Price’s) kids are, too. It’s kind of like going out there and beating your brothers every now and then.”

But as Price said, there’s no bad blood and the competition isn’t expected to get too heated. There’s no guarantee though, as Plainview hosts Dickson on Homecoming with an unexpected leader under center. The Indians were expected to enter the matchup with junior Reis Taylor, but an injury has moved Morgan Pearson into the spotlight.

The sophomore started the season at receiver, but now leads the offense against the Comets.

“(Morgan) can throw it around a little bit, but obviously he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands, too,” Day said. “We’ll have a tough task ahead of us.”

However, Pearson isn’t the only one that should make a difference in this matchup. Dickson’s Johnny Smith has started at quarterback all season and that familiarity could help him out.

“Their quarterback (Smith) is a good player and they have some receivers who catch the ball,” Price said. “They have some athletic kids. (Smith) plays safety, too. He’s a good athlete. We’ve been pretty impressed watching him on film. He does a lot of stuff for them.”

But it all comes down to which squad is best prepared and which one capitalizes when the moment is right.

“We have to be ready for it all,” Day said. “Coach Price does a really good job. That staff is really good — they’re good guys and they’re well coached. We have to be mentally and physically prepared.”