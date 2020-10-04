Davis defeats Comanche, once again

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

DAVIS — It was a long, difficult battle, but the Davis High School football team came out on top Friday in an 18-14 win over Comanche.

The Wolves entered the fourth quarter trailing by two points, but found a late spark to score the game-winning touchdown with 10 minutes left in the game. Davis fullback Drew Parks set up the score as the junior squeezed through the defensive line and gained 20 yards.

Wolves quarterback Colin Dulaney made sure the opportunity wasn’t wasted by finding the end zone for the second time. The Wolves defense made sure the score held for a four-point win.

It appeared early on the game would go in favor of the Wolves as the Indians fumbled in the first minute of the game. Davis gained possession and Dulaney rushed for a 26-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

The Wolves stayed strong on defense by preventing Comanche from moving the chains, giving Davis possession of the ball. Sophomore fullback Lane Rawls then broke through the defense to gain another short drive touchdown.

The Indians stepped up their offense by scoring twice at the end of the second quarter to take a 14-12 advantage going into halftime.

The Wolves started the third quarter by fighting their way to the one-yard line, but fell short of a touchdown. Davis continued to battle Comanche for possession of the ball leading into the fourth quarter where the Wolves tallied their lone second-half score.

The two teams have played each other a few times, with Davis holding a 6-2 edge in the all-time series.

The Wolves (4-1 overall, 2-0 District 2A-4) are on road against Lindsay (1-4, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 9.