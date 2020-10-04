Football roundup: Marietta, Ringling and Fox get district wins; Healdton and Wilson fall short

Staff Reports

As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The Marietta High School football knows that all too well after using the split-wing offense Friday to run over Tishomingo for a 21-6 win.

Alex Rueda was the Indians’ workhorse all night, highlighted by a 55-yard scamper on the first series of the game. Rueda found the end zone in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard run to account for the final tally.

Marietta quarterback Nolan Birks rushed for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter, while Garrett Morgan broke loose on a 63-yard score for a 14-0 halftime lead.

The Indians (1-3 overall, 1-1 District 2A-4) are on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 against Comanche (2-3, 0-2).

Ringling 45, Wynnewood 0

At Ringling, the rushing attack was on full display Friday as the Blue Devils racked up 161 yards on the ground in a 45-0 shutout of Wynnewood.

Kash Lyle, Coltin Fincher and Caleb Taylor each rushed for a touchdown, while Ringling quarterback Karson Daniel completed four of his six passes for 123 yards and two scores.

Brayden Johnson led the receiving attack with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown and Chase Taylor’s only catch was a 34-yard score.

Ringling (4-0 overall, 2-0 District A-4) looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to Rush Springs (2-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Fox 45, Temple 0

At Fox, the Foxes wasted little time Friday by scoring all of their points in the first half for a 45-0 win over Temple.

Fox put up 32 points in the first quarter and tacked on 13 more in the second to easily tally its third victory of the season.

The Foxes (3-2 overall, 1-1 District C-2) travel to Grandfield (1-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Velma-Alma 40, Wilson 34

At Wilson, the Eagles entered the fourth quarter tied with Velma-Alma Friday night, but came up short in a 40-34 setback.

Wilson racked up 305 yards of total offense, led by Collin Wharton’s 200 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jake Shiralli hauled in five passes for 87 yards and two scores, while Michel Cain finished with a pair of catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Shiralli was also instrumental on defense with an interception return for a score and Cain rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by an eight-yard scamper that tied the score with 10:02 left in the third.

The Eagles (2-4) makes the trek to Hollis (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Dibble 34, Healdton 22

At Healdton, it appeared the Bulldogs were in for a back-and-forth battle Friday night before turnovers in the second half proved costly in a 34-22 loss to Dibble.

Healdton trailed 21-0 after the first quarter, but scored 22 unanswered points in the second to enter halftime with a one-point lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t carry that momentum over to the second half as they were held scoreless for their fourth straight loss.

Wade Etter ran the ball 26 times for 178 yards, while Austin Perdue added 83 yards rushing and a touchdown. Healdton quarterback Beau Bradberry connected on a 39-yard scoring pass to Issac Love and the signal caller also added a rushing touchdown.

Healdton (1-4 overall, 0-2 District A-4) looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 on the road against Wayne (3-1, 2-0).