Longhorns fall to Kingston in district showdown

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Lone Grove High School football team fell short to district newcomer Kingston on Friday night by a final score of 28-8.

Jace Brandenburg tallied the Longhorns’ only touchdown of the game on a short run in the fourth quarter with little time to spare. Brandenburg finished with just 72 passing yards on 10 completions.

Gavin Peery hauled in half of those passes for 57 yards, while Cooper Robinson ran the ball 21 times for 69 yards.

However, the final score was not a good representation of how the game played out. Heading into halftime, Lone Grove was within striking distance, trailing 7-0.

The Longhorns received the ball to start the second half, but they couldn’t get anything going on offense.

The game, dubbed the Southern Oklahoma Game of the Week, had a lot of speculation leading up to kickoff. This matchup very well could have decided who the district champion will be in November.

Kingston, the only team in District 3A-2 with an undefeated record, was the first tough district opponent Lone Grove has faced this year. The newcomers certainly showed why they deserve respect from their new peers.

The Longhorns (3-2 overall, 1-1 District 3A-2) look to put this game behind them at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 when they make the short trek to face Dickson (0-5, 0-2 District 3A-2).