Madill loses big against Sulphur

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

MADILL — The Madill High School football team had possession of the ball for more than half the game Friday, but only totaled 123 offensive yards in a 55-6 loss to Sulphur.

“The loss is disappointing, for sure,” said Wildcats head coach Chad Speer. “We weren’t ready to play.”

The Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 2-0 District 3A-2) came to play as they scored 16 seconds into the game when Logan Smith ran for a 63-yard touchdown. Smith finished the night with 238 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while Daniel Amaya, Reese Ratchford and TJ Todd each rushed for a score.

Ratchford also added a passing touchdown, finding Blake Stewart on a 63-yard strike.

Madill couldn’t find the same success on offense, as junior Brandon Stevens carried the ball 15 times for only 12 yards. Wildcats junior quarterback Kendall Robertson finished with 62 total yards and an interception.

“I was disappointed in our lack of physicality on both sides of the ball,” Speer said. “They came out and hit us in the mouth and we didn’t hit back.”

With Sulphur leading 48-0 at the start of the third quarter, Madill tried to regain focus.

“I challenged them at halftime to stay together and fight as a team,” Speer said. “Our focus needs to continue to improve. We knew it was going to be a big challenge and we were going to have to play well in all three phases.”

The Wildcats found the end zone with 1:55 left in the game when junior quarterback Nick Northcutt, who had 38 yards, found junior Josh Burt, who had two carries for a total of 33 yards.

“Sulphur is a very good football team,” Speer said. “We've got to continue to work and continue to get better.”

Madill (2-3 overall, 1-1 2-0 District 3A-2) travels to Plainview to play the Indians (1-4, 1-1 District 3A-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

“Plainview is a good football team,” Speer said. “We've got to get locked in on Monday and put together a great week of practice.”