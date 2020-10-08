Marietta football in quarantine after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Marietta football team received some bad news Thursday as an athlete tested positive for COVID-19, canceling a trip to Comanche at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Indians head coach Alex Doby confirmed the positive test via text message. Marietta will also miss a home contest with Lindsay on Friday, Oct. 15, which was supposed to be the annual "Pink Out" game.

The Indians (1-3-1 overall, 1-0-1 District 2A-4) were coming off a 21-6 home victory over Tishomingo. If all goes to plan, Marietta will return to the field at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 with a trip to Marlow.