Tigers suffer 1st loss of the season at Duncan

Andy Morphew

For The Ardmoreite

DUNCAN — It was only fitting that a back-and-forth offensive game between two district rivals came down to the final quarter Friday night. But when the dust settled, the Ardmore High School football team was on the wrong end of a 35-28 decision to Duncan.

The Tigers were in the perfect position to send the game into overtime as a pass interference call with 59 seconds remaining gave them a first and goal. Ardmore moved the ball to the two-yard line and still had time for two more plays following its final timeout.

The Tigers couldn’t punch it on either play though, as Duncan tallied back-to-back tackles for a loss to deal Ardmore its first district loss.

The Tiger outgained Duncan in total yards by a 405-316 margin, while controlling the ball for more than 27 minutes. However, the Demons finished with 238 rushing yards, led by Desmond Pettit’s 133 yards and four touchdowns.

Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson finished 20-of-30 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore signal caller found Jackson Hedger on one score and Jalen Reed on the other.

Khaleel McGee and Antone Scallion each added a rushing touchdown to round out the top performers.

Ardmore (2-1 overall, 1-1 District 5A-1) struck first on the opening drive as Swanson found Reed on a one-yard score.

Pettit quickly responded about two minutes later on a short rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7. The Tigers tallied a score a couple of minutes later when Scallion found the end zone from five yards out for a 14-7 lead.

However, Ardmore saw the lead evaporate as Pettit scored again. The tie was short-lived though, as McGee punched it in from three yards out. But the extra point sailed wide right to give the Tigers a 20-14 advantage with 8:48 to play in the first half.

The momentum shifted in Duncan’s favor for the next eight minutes as the Demons tallied back-to-back touchdowns for a 28-20 lead. Pettit scored on a 34-yard run, while Elijah Wright returned an interception for the touchdown.

As the first half was about to end, Swanson found Hedger for 14 yards to knot it up 28-28 with 49 seconds left on the clock.

Defense took over as neither team could break the tie until late in the fourth quarter when Pettit tallied his fourth touchdown with 7:31 left in the game.

Ardmore returns home to take on Capitol Hill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Noble Stadium.