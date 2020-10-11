Wolves fall short against Lindsay

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

LINDSAY — The Davis High School football team started off with a great first half Friday night, but allowed Lindsay to catch up in the second half during a 30-26 loss.

It was either team’s game late in the fourth quarter with the score tied 20-20. However, the Leopards found the end zone with a minute left in the game to clinch the victory.

Davis jumped out to a fast start in the first quarter though, as quarterback Colin Dulaney burst through Lindsay’s defensive line with a 30-plus yard run. Dulaney then completed a pass to receiver Cody Caraway, who took off for a 30-plus yard touchdown for a 7-0 advantage.

Wolves halfback Tucker Miller added a second short running touchdown with four minutes left in the second quarter. The Leopards responded with their first score at the three-minute mark, but Davis stopped the two-point conversion for a 14-6 lead at halftime.

The Wolves found themselves trailing for the first time as Lindsay scored twice in the third quarter for a 20-14 advantage.

Davis fullback Drew Parks tied the game on a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth, but the offense couldn’t find the end zone again.

The Wolves drop to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 2A-4. The Leopards lead the all-time series 10-5-1, with Davis’ last win coming in 1989.

Up next for the Wolves is a home contest against Marlow at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.