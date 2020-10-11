Longhorns bounce back against Dickson

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

DICKSON — The Lone Grove High School football team made a short road trip Friday night and picked up a 49-0 win over Dickson.

The Longhorns wasted little time as senior running back Cooper Robinson scored a nine-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. Lone Grove continued to attack the Comets on the ground and through the air for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Longhorns senior quarterback Jace Brandenburg completed all six of his attempts for 172 yards and two touchdowns. One of those scores came on a 75-yard throw down the sideline to Malik Brown.

Meanwhile, Robinson was tough to stop with nine carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Malik Brown finished with two receptions for 108 yards and a score.

Cody McClennahan added a rushing score and Jackson Grace caught a 39-yard touchdown to round out Lone Grove’s top performers on offense.

Defensively, senior linebacker Adrian Becker led the team in tackles with 6.5, including one tackle for loss. Hunter McKenzie was right behind him with four tackles, including two for loss.

It is fair to note that Dickson came into this game with a tough quarterback situation. Junior Johnny Smith, who is the usual starter under center, was moved to running back after suffering a broken right thumb.

Dickson senior wide receiver Jack McDonald took over the starting role and completed 2-of-3 attempts for five yards. Smith finished with 20 carries for 67 yards.

Lone Grove (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 3A-2) hosts Plainview (2-4, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, while the Comets (0-6, 0-3) are also in action Thursday with a trip to Little Axe (0-5, 0-4).